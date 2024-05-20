Korean Air to build AI Contact Center

Korean Air has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS), a global leader in cloud technology, to develop an AI Contact Center (AICC) platform that incorporates innovative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to improve customer center services.

Korean Air held a kick-off event for the AICC at the airline’s headquarters in Seoul on May 20, attended by Keehong Woo, President of Korean Air; Kenneth Chang, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Korean Air; Francessca Vasquez, Vice President, Professional Services and GenAI Innovation Center, AWS; Pasquale DeMaio, Vice President, Amazon Connect, AWS; Kee Ho Ham, CEO, AWS Korea; and Ben Cabanas, Director, AWS Global Sales Technology.

The AICC is a cloud-based intelligent customer service platform that uses AI to power voice bots and chatbots to answer customer inquiries. By utilizing an AICC, companies can offer more personalized and efficient customer support through innovative AI and cloud technologies, surpassing basic call center services.

Korean Air’s AICC will complement direct customer interactions and leverage call log analysis to improve service quality. Additionally, the airline plans to bolster operational efficiency by integrating AI capabilities, reducing costs with centralized management, adding new features and expanding service channels.

Korean Air is set to streamline its call center operations by consolidating its current infrastructure into a single AWS Cloud platform by September this year. Following this update, the airline aims to further refine its services with the integration of machine learning and generative AI by next February.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Providing personalized experiences and swiftly resolving issues are key to developing and reinforcing customer trust,” said Korean Air’s Chief Marketing Officer Kenneth Chang. “Our partnership with AWS will leverage advanced AI technologies to transform the way we interact with our customers to enhance the customer experience.”

Korean Air is actively building its digital transformation capabilities to maximize customer satisfaction. In 2021, the airline became the first major global airline to complete an all-in migration of its IT systems to the cloud, enabling proactive and flexible responses to rapidly changing market conditions. Last year, Korean Air also implemented Workday, a cloud-based financial and HR management software-as-a-service (SaaS), to streamline processes.