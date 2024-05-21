The Luxe Nomad Continues International Expansion With Sava Beach Villas, Phang Nga

The Luxe Nomad has today announced the addition of the exclusive Sava Beach Villas - a sprawling luxury beachfront estate - to its portfolio in Thailand, as part of the brand’s ongoing global expansion.

Located along a secluded 10 kilometre stretch of Natai Beach on Phang Nga’s Andaman coast, 30-minutes from Phuket airport and a 40 minute drive from Bang Tao, the Sava Beach Villas estate includes seven separate villas, five of which are located directly on the beachfront.

Considered Natai’s top beachfront rental, Sava Beach Villas is an idyllic location for family vacations and a serene escape for groups of friends and multi generational getaways.

The villas are designed to maximize indoor-outdoor living with an open-plan layout flooding the interior with natural light. For beachfront villas, when the panoramic doors of the living room are opened on both sides, an infinity pool lies in front, with gardens behind, allowing the sea breeze to flow through the space.

Each villa has between four and seven bedrooms, which can be combined, offering a total of 39 bedrooms suitable for families or large groups. With a capacity of 120 guests, the estate is also a sought after venue for intimate beach weddings, milestone birthday celebrations and wellness retreats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sava Beach Villas has a variety of amenities including a dedicated media room, in-villa spa and steam room, beauty salon, children’s room with bunk beds and slide, outdoor playground, in-house home theatre and games and entertainment systems.

Complementing easy access to the beach, each villa has plenty of alfresco areas to relax, including 18 to 25-metre infinity pools, pool deck with barbeque areas and garden gazebos.

All villas are fully staffed with English speaking villa managers, butlers, a private chef and spa therapist.

Stephanie Chai, Founder and CEO said: “We are excited to introduce Sava Beach Villas to our expanding portfolio of luxury villas. Phang Nga’s Andaman coast is an up and coming destination with Natai beach being the only true beachfront location where you have private standalone villas.

Phuket is also establishing itself as a premier destination for the high end traveler, motioned by the arrival of luxury shopping at Central Floresta mall, the likes of a Hermes store on the island and the presence of international beach clubs such as Cafe del Mar. With Sava Beach Villas, we can be at the forefront of redefining quiet luxury in Phuket, while ensuring that our guests experience nothing short of stellar, personalized service.”

Sava Beach Villas is exclusively managed by The Luxe Nomad.

For more information, please visit www.savabeachvillas.com