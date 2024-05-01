Motel 6 Appoints Garfield as First-Ever Chief Pet Officer

Motel 6, Proud Sponsor of Pets™ and official hotel partner of “The Garfield Movie,” appointed its first-ever Chief Pet Officer to help make traveling with pets easier, safer and, most importantly, more fun. The world-famous and beloved orange tabby cat, Garfield, has stepped into the role ahead of the new Columbia Pictures/Alcon Entertainment animated film, debuting exclusively in movie theaters on May 24.

“Garfield is well-known for his appreciation of naps, so he’s an expert when it comes to a comfortable night’s rest,” said Adam Cannon, Chief Brand Officer of G6 Hospitality, parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6. “Motel 6 has been welcoming pets for free for more than 60 years and is one of the top reasons guests stay with us. Garfield will help take our love of our four-legged friends to the next level.”

“I love seeing myself on the big screen, so I figured, hey, let’s double down on my big break and take a new position as the first-ever Chief Pet Officer for Motel 6. As you’ll see in my new movie, I know first-hand how good it feels to be welcomed with a nice place to sleep,” said Garfield, Chief Pet Officer, Motel 6. “My first order of business was to design my own Garfield Movie-themed rooms for all cats to enjoy, and one lucky winner will get the chance to join me on the orange carpet at the premiere and stay with three friends in my own suite, designed to look like me and everything I love of course!”

Creating the Purr-fect Garfield Suite

For his first order of business, Garfield put his paw on the traveler experience, crafting his own premium suite at Motel 6 Hollywood. A complete room transformation into an orange oasis, all guests and their cats (or dogs) will appreciate this immersive experience, complete with walls of orange fur and stripe prints, a cat condo and tree, dog and cat amenities and plushies of the beloved movie characters. “The Garfield Movie”-themed Suite in Hollywood is available from May 21 through mid-June by calling the Motel 6 Hollywood at 323-464-6006. Rates start from $149.99 plus tax.

Garfield is also transforming rooms into a unique “The Garfield Movie”-themed experience at ten additional Motel 6 locations nationwide to ensure cats (and dogs) are treated like royalty. Guests can check out the list of participating locations and book their Garfield-themed guest room through June 6 at www.Motel6Garfield.com.

