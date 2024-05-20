Aruba Details New Technology, Sustainability Initiatives, Hotel Developments, and more at CHA

The Aruba Tourism Authority today detailed upcoming developments, major events, key sustainability initiatives, and a new tech-savvy resource that will assist visitors in planning their experiences of the One happy island. These updates come as the island enjoys strong visitation numbers, with full year 2023 visitation showing moderate growth from 2019 levels.

The updates are headlined by the introduction of myAruba Assistant, an AI-powered travel advisor the tourism authority unveiled this spring. Available on Aruba.com and WhatsApp, the tool is designed to provide in-depth recommendations 24/7 using hyper-specific knowledge derived from the archives of Aruba.com. Fluent in 45 languages, myAruba Assistant can respond to prompts ranging from singular and specific recommendation requests such as where travelers can enjoy a specific cuisine, activity, or nearby attraction, to personalized itineraries inclusive of travelers’ interests, budget, and time constraints while using data and analytics to provide recommendations on the best times to enjoy certain activities.

“This year, Aruba is making strides to offer an enhanced, environmentally conscious and increasingly exciting experience, while also making it easier to plan a trip to our beautiful destination,” said Ronella Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority. “With notable ventures like the myAruba Assistant, new and expanding hotel properties, transcendent events and an increased focus on sustainability, we are excited about the One happy island’s sunny outlook.”

Aruba has placed an increasingly significant focus on conservation to preserve the island for generations to come. In April, the Aruba Conservation Foundation was announced, expanding the responsibilities of the organization formally known as Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba (FPNA) to manage protected areas all around Aruba - nearly 25% of the island as well as four major Marine Protected Areas.

As far as hotel product goes, there are a number of notable developments taking place on island:

● The highly anticipated St. Regis Palm Beach Resort will make its arrival in Aruba in November. The luxury property will feature 220 luxurious rooms and 5-star amenities including top-class dining, spa, and pool offerings.

● Also slated to open by the end of this year is the Iberostar Grand Aruba. Located on Eagle Beach, this superior-category, majestic, elegant and luxurious property will boast extraordinary architectural features and spacious suites with high-quality amenities.

● Looking ahead, Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino is currently building a new beachfront tower, making upgrades to restaurants and bars, and renovating existing tower guest rooms, all of which will elevate the entire property when it is completed in 2025.

● In the near future, the iconic Secrets Resorts & Spas will debut Secrets Baby Beach on the One happy island. The adults-only resort will be ideally located on the pristine Baby Beach and just south of the Aruban culture hub of San Nicolas.

In the upcoming months, visitors will enjoy an exciting events lineup like never before on the island, such as:

● The KLM Aruba Marathon (June 1-2) is celebrating its 6th year. This unique running event’s beautiful course will show the best of Aruba. Affiliated and certified by the Association of

International Marathons and Distance races, participants can register for four races: a Full Marathon (42.2K), Half Marathon (21.1K), 10K and 5K. This marathon can also be used as a pre-qualifier for the 2025 Boston Marathon.

● The Relaxathon (June 13), the Caribbean’s first Relaxation competition, will feature visitors from all corners of the globe coming together on the island’s sunny shores to have their ability to relax put to the test for a chance to be named the world’s best relaxer. Hosted by five-time Olympian Shaun White, the Relaxathon is a one-hour relaxation competition in which participants will compete to win on-island experiences by proving they are the most chill person on the beach, verified by science.

● The Caribbean’s most memorable vow renewal, Aruba I Do, (August 14) returns for its 6th year of toes in the sand romance on one of Aruba’s beautiful beaches.

● October 7-13, Aruba will host a culinary event unlike the island has ever seen before, showcasing the island’s diverse culinary scene through interactive events with top chefs all over the island, as well as, international chefs from around the world.

● This fall, the Aruba Open Beach Tennis Championship (November 10-17) returns to the stadium at Bushiri Beach! The world’s biggest beach tennis competition boasts 10,000 spectators annually and participants from all over the globe.

For more information on Aruba, please visit: www.aruba.com.