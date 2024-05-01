Princess Cruises Announces Revised 2025 World Cruise Itineraries

Given the ongoing situation in the Red Sea and surrounding area and following extensive consultation with global security experts and government authorities, Princess Cruises is revising the itineraries for its two 2025 World Cruises, which will no longer visit the Middle East or Asia, and now instead, will offer new port stops in Africa and Europe.

“A Princess World Cruise is truly the voyage of a lifetime and after careful consideration with guidance from global security experts and government authorities, we know our guests will understand and appreciate the change to our upcoming 2025 itineraries to avoid certain areas,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer of Princess Cruises. “These global events beyond our control have necessitated these reroutings but we are pleased to continue to ensure these world cruises retain destination-rich itineraries with incredible stops along the west Africa coast and the Mediterranean.”

Island Princess World Cruise

Sailing from North America on Island Princess, the 116-day World Cruise offers two roundtrip options with departures from both Ft. Lauderdale, embarking January 5, 2025, and Los Angeles on January 20, 2025, and ends in Los Angeles on May 17, 2025. This destination dreamers delight will traverse over 36,700 nautical miles, visiting 46 destinations in 24 countries and six continents. The voyage includes visits to historic Bar, Montenegro and Taranto, Italy, along with inaugural World Cruise calls to the idyllic Greek Island of Patmos and to Volos – for the Monasteries of Meteora.

The revised World Cruise itinerary, from February 16-April 9, departs Sydney and will travel to Melbourne and Perth, then on to South Africa. From there, the cruise resumes the scheduled itinerary starting in Valletta, Malta on April 9.

Following is the amended portion of the voyage:

Date

Destination

Sunday, February 16

Sydney, Australia (as scheduled)

Monday, February 17

At Sea

Tuesday, February 18

Melbourne, Australia

Wednesday, February 19

At Sea

Thursday, February 20

At Sea

Friday, February 21

At Sea

Saturday, February 22

At Sea

Sunday, February 23

Perth (Fremantle), Australia

Monday, February 24

At Sea

Tuesday, February 25

At Sea

Wednesday, February 26

At Sea

Thursday, February 27

At Sea

Friday, February 28

At Sea

Saturday, March 1

At Sea

Sunday, March 2

At Sea

Monday, March 3

Port Louis, Mauritius

Tuesday, March 4

At Sea

Wednesday, March 5

At Sea

Thursday, March 6

At Sea

Friday, March 7

At Sea

Saturday, March 8

At Sea

Sunday, March 9

Cape Town, South Africa (overnight)

Monday, March 10

Cape Town, South Africa

Tuesday, March 11

At Sea

Wednesday, March 12

Walvis Bay, Namibia

Thursday, March 13

At Sea

Friday, March 14

At Sea

Saturday, March 15

At Sea

Sunday, March 16

At Sea

Monday, March 17

At Sea

Tuesday, March 18

At Sea

Wednesday, March 19

At Sea

Thursday, March 20

Mindelo, Cape Verde Islands

Friday, March 21

At Sea

Saturday, March 22

At Sea

Sunday, March 23

Madeira (Funchal), Portugal

Monday, March 24

At Sea

Tuesday, March 25

Gibraltar

Wednesday, March 26

At Sea

Thursday, March 27

At Sea

Friday, March 28

Siracusa, Italy

Saturday, March 29

At Sea

Sunday, March 30

Athens (Piraeus), Greece

Monday, March 31

Volos, Greece

Tuesday, April 1

Patmos, Greece

Wednesday, April 2

Kuşadasi, Turkey (for Ephesus)

Thursday, April 3

Rhodes, Greece

Friday, April 4

Crete (Chania), Greece

Saturday, April 5

At Sea

Sunday, April 6

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Monday, April 7

Bar, Montenegro

Tuesday, April 8

Taranto, Italy

Wednesday, April 9

Valletta, Malta (as scheduled)

Those guests scheduled to originally depart or join the cruise from Dubai on March 14, 2025, will now embark or disembark four days earlier on March 9, in Cape Town, South Africa. Booked guests disembarking in Cape Town will be refunded the amount equivalent to four days of the cruise fare and those joining earlier will not incur an added cost to their cruise fare. All these guests will also receive a $300 onboard credit as a gesture of good will.

Crown Princess World Cruise

Departing from Down Under, Crown Princess - the largest ship to ever host a World Cruise - is scheduled to depart Auckland May 31, 2025; and Sydney June 4, 2025; and sail on a 113-day adventure visiting 42 destinations in 22 countries, across five continents. This cruise will also bypass the Red Sea and surrounding region, including the transit of the Suez Canal. The ship will travel via Africa instead of the Red Sea and Asia itinerary. The fully revised itinerary is currently being finalized and will be communicated shortly.

More information about World Cruise itineraries, plus shorter World Cruise segment options can be found at http://www.princess.com/worldcruise.