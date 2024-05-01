Princess Cruises Announces Revised 2025 World Cruise Itineraries
Given the ongoing situation in the Red Sea and surrounding area and following extensive consultation with global security experts and government authorities, Princess Cruises is revising the itineraries for its two 2025 World Cruises, which will no longer visit the Middle East or Asia, and now instead, will offer new port stops in Africa and Europe.
“A Princess World Cruise is truly the voyage of a lifetime and after careful consideration with guidance from global security experts and government authorities, we know our guests will understand and appreciate the change to our upcoming 2025 itineraries to avoid certain areas,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer of Princess Cruises. “These global events beyond our control have necessitated these reroutings but we are pleased to continue to ensure these world cruises retain destination-rich itineraries with incredible stops along the west Africa coast and the Mediterranean.”
Island Princess World Cruise
Sailing from North America on Island Princess, the 116-day World Cruise offers two roundtrip options with departures from both Ft. Lauderdale, embarking January 5, 2025, and Los Angeles on January 20, 2025, and ends in Los Angeles on May 17, 2025. This destination dreamers delight will traverse over 36,700 nautical miles, visiting 46 destinations in 24 countries and six continents. The voyage includes visits to historic Bar, Montenegro and Taranto, Italy, along with inaugural World Cruise calls to the idyllic Greek Island of Patmos and to Volos – for the Monasteries of Meteora.
The revised World Cruise itinerary, from February 16-April 9, departs Sydney and will travel to Melbourne and Perth, then on to South Africa. From there, the cruise resumes the scheduled itinerary starting in Valletta, Malta on April 9.
Following is the amended portion of the voyage:
Date
Destination
Sunday, February 16
Sydney, Australia (as scheduled)
Monday, February 17
At Sea
Tuesday, February 18
Melbourne, Australia
Wednesday, February 19
At Sea
Thursday, February 20
At Sea
Friday, February 21
At Sea
Saturday, February 22
At Sea
Sunday, February 23
Perth (Fremantle), Australia
Monday, February 24
At Sea
Tuesday, February 25
At Sea
Wednesday, February 26
At Sea
Thursday, February 27
At Sea
Friday, February 28
At Sea
Saturday, March 1
At Sea
Sunday, March 2
At Sea
Monday, March 3
Port Louis, Mauritius
Tuesday, March 4
At Sea
Wednesday, March 5
At Sea
Thursday, March 6
At Sea
Friday, March 7
At Sea
Saturday, March 8
At Sea
Sunday, March 9
Cape Town, South Africa (overnight)
Monday, March 10
Cape Town, South Africa
Tuesday, March 11
At Sea
Wednesday, March 12
Walvis Bay, Namibia
Thursday, March 13
At Sea
Friday, March 14
At Sea
Saturday, March 15
At Sea
Sunday, March 16
At Sea
Monday, March 17
At Sea
Tuesday, March 18
At Sea
Wednesday, March 19
At Sea
Thursday, March 20
Mindelo, Cape Verde Islands
Friday, March 21
At Sea
Saturday, March 22
At Sea
Sunday, March 23
Madeira (Funchal), Portugal
Monday, March 24
At Sea
Tuesday, March 25
Gibraltar
Wednesday, March 26
At Sea
Thursday, March 27
At Sea
Friday, March 28
Siracusa, Italy
Saturday, March 29
At Sea
Sunday, March 30
Athens (Piraeus), Greece
Monday, March 31
Volos, Greece
Tuesday, April 1
Patmos, Greece
Wednesday, April 2
Kuşadasi, Turkey (for Ephesus)
Thursday, April 3
Rhodes, Greece
Friday, April 4
Crete (Chania), Greece
Saturday, April 5
At Sea
Sunday, April 6
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Monday, April 7
Bar, Montenegro
Tuesday, April 8
Taranto, Italy
Wednesday, April 9
Valletta, Malta (as scheduled)
Those guests scheduled to originally depart or join the cruise from Dubai on March 14, 2025, will now embark or disembark four days earlier on March 9, in Cape Town, South Africa. Booked guests disembarking in Cape Town will be refunded the amount equivalent to four days of the cruise fare and those joining earlier will not incur an added cost to their cruise fare. All these guests will also receive a $300 onboard credit as a gesture of good will.
Crown Princess World Cruise
Departing from Down Under, Crown Princess - the largest ship to ever host a World Cruise - is scheduled to depart Auckland May 31, 2025; and Sydney June 4, 2025; and sail on a 113-day adventure visiting 42 destinations in 22 countries, across five continents. This cruise will also bypass the Red Sea and surrounding region, including the transit of the Suez Canal. The ship will travel via Africa instead of the Red Sea and Asia itinerary. The fully revised itinerary is currently being finalized and will be communicated shortly.
More information about World Cruise itineraries, plus shorter World Cruise segment options can be found at http://www.princess.com/worldcruise.