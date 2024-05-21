World Spa Awards opens voting for 2024 programme

World Spa Awards – the global initiative to recognise and reward excellence in the spa and wellness sector – has opened voting for its landmark 10th annual programme. A wealth of new entries feature this year, reflecting the momentum of the global spa and wellness sector.

Voting runs for 12 weeks and closes 13 August. Industry professionals, the media and spa consumers are eligible to vote for the brands they consider the very best in spa and wellness.

After the close of voting, the nominee with the most votes will be declared the winner of their respective category. The winners will be unveiled on 8 October.

Nominees cover the entire spectrum of the global industry, and range from hotel spas and wellness retreats to detox programmes and aromatherapy brands. The full list of nominees can be viewed here.

This year’s newcomer categories exemplify the quality and depth of new products. Nominees for ‘World’s Best New Hotel Spa 2024’ include the sensory haven Dior Spa The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai; a new paradigm of wellbeing, Surrenne at The Emory, London; and urban sanctuary The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Fukuoka, Japan.

Another category to watch, ‘World’s Best New Resort Spa’ includes new offerings from Guerlain Spa at One&Only Aesthesis, Greece; Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia; and Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island.

‘World’s Best New Wellness Retreat’ features entries from ENGEL Ayurpura Italy; Janu Tokyo; One&Only One Za’abeel, Dubai; SHA Mexico; and The Ranch Hudson Valley, New York.

Rebecca Cohen, Managing Director, World Spa Awards, says: “We are delighted to open voting for the 10th annual World Spa Awards. The standard of this year’s entrants is exceptional, and serves as a healthy indicator of the momentum, competition and innovation within our industry. I wish all our nominees the best of luck. And remember to cast your vote for your favourites.”

World Spa Awards aims to inspire exceptional standards and connect spa consumers with the best in spa and wellness tourism. As a global brand, it has the ability to offer an international status of excellence and increase awareness in the spa and wellness industry through its annual awards programme.

World Spa Awards is the sister event of World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 31st anniversary.

For more information about World Spa Awards, visit worldspaawards.com.