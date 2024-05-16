Personalisation to drive hospitality investment in 2024

A new report, Travel Technology Investment Trends 2024, published today from Amadeus finds hoteliers expect to increase their investment in technology by an average of 16 per cent over the coming 12 months, with one in five planning to invest over 20 per cent more than they did last year.

The findings are the result of a survey of global senior hospitality leaders representing a diverse range of properties and management groups.

Several key themes emerged from the research, including a primary focus of investment on ‘improving operational efficiencies during times of high occupancy’ (43 per cent).

Using tech to diversify offerings and enhance the guest experience

The study reveals predictions as leaders consider the criticality of offering guest personalisation.

Expectations are high across the sector, particularly at the property level, as hoteliers feel it will enhance their offering and better meet guest expectations.

Some 85 per cent of respondents felt that personalisation could help them deliver in excess of 5% in incremental revenue.

In general, respondents said they are keen to find ways to broaden and improve the services they offer to guests, including providing:

Specific room attributes 43 per cent

Upselling of room types and value-add amenities 40 per cent

Personalized onsite experiences 39 per cent

Personalized offers for returning guests 34 per cent

Last minute promotions on rooms 34 per cent

Experiential stays 33 per cent

Virtually all hoteliers surveyed (98 per cent) recognize that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to bring significant benefits to their businesses.

Nearly half of all those surveyed (49 per cent) said they hope AI will be able to help them to identify and offer upsell opportunities to travelers at all stages of the booking process.

They are also looking to AI to help manage data effectively and generate automatic content for their websites, suggesting that AI is being considered across a wide range of hotel functions.

Francisco Pérez-Lozao Rüter, president, Hospitality, Amadeus commented: “The level of investment planned across the sector reveals the strong desire for evolution and the important role technology will play in helping to achieve the ambitions of today’s hospitality leaders.

“As well as increasing revenue and driving efficiencies, hoteliers strive to be able to deliver the end-to-end experiences guests expect.

“The ability to create personalized itineraries is the ultimate goal for the hospitality sector, and we are proud to be at the forefront of the technology development that will allow hoteliers to offer truly unique and tailored experiences to their guests.”

AI and machine learning are top priorities with extended reality and robots coming into focus in the next five years

Top technologies expected to have the biggest impact on the industry in the next one and five years

More Information

Travel Technology Investment Trends 2024 is designed to take a unique, panoramic view across the entire travel ecosystem, with findings presented in a series of eight reports – addressing sectors including hospitality, aviation, travel sellers and payments.

The work investigates the developments that will define the sector over the coming year and beyond.

This Travel Technology Investment Trends report was informed by an online survey of senior technology decision makers from 100 hospitality brands, properties, and hotel groups during December 2023.