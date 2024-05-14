UK visitors drive interest in Fiji tourism

Fiji has seen increased interest from UK and global tourists for the first quarter of the year, with UK visitor numbers rising by 20 per cent in February 2024 versus 2023.

UK visitor numbers are also up 14.7 per cent in the first quarter of the year when compared to last year.

Global visitation has also exceeded pre-pandemic levels, with February 2024 arrivals 15.8 per cent higher (54,732 visitors) than in February 2020.

Tourism Fiji regional director UK & Europe, Jane West, commented: “We are delighted to see our numbers exceeding pre-pandemic levels and are thankful to our trade partners in contributing to the UK traveller’s interest in Fiji.

“Renewed airlift via Japan and Hong Kong, as well as a new connection via Vancouver has boosted these numbers and given travellers increased options for contrasting twin-centre holidays.”

To meet this increased demand, Fiji has a host of new accommodations and experiences for 2024 throughout the popular archipelago, catering to a wide range of budgets and tastes, alongside renovations, enhancements and developments in the pipeline that will further elevate this enticing destination.

New openings for 2023/2024 include Waya Island Resort, a 17 bure adults-only property situated in the Mamanuca Islands and 324 room Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort & Spa opened its doors on February 1st following a multi-million-dollar overhaul (previously Pullman Nadi Bay).

More Information

For more information on Fiji visit the official website.