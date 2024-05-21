CTO says Caribbean Week in NYC ‘set to sparkle’

The Barbados-based Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) said on Friday that the much-awaited Caribbean Week is “set to sparkle” in New York City from June 16-21.

CTO said this event, a highlight on the calendar for travel industry professionals and enthusiasts alike, will be held at the InterContinental New York Times Square in the bustling heart of midtown Manhattan.

Rosa Harris, chairman of the CTO Board of Directors and the week’s spokesperson, said the intergovernmental organization was pleased to return to “The Big Apple” in 2024 to connect with the region’s culture and heritage and have serious conversations about “the business of tourism and the business of the Caribbean.”

“There’s always business in the New York tri-state area, and we have a burgeoning diaspora that we must connect with,” said Harris, the director of tourism for the Cayman Islands. “June is a great time for us to come together as a region and celebrate what we do well during Caribbean-American Heritage Month.”

Under the banner of CTO’s 35th anniversary theme, “Connecting the Globe, Celebrating Diversity”, Harris said Caribbean Week 2024 will showcase a “dynamic lineup” of events and business meetings.

She said these sessions will involve the CTO Executive Committee, Board of Directors and Ministerial Council.

Harris said the discussions will focus on the critical issues shaping the evolution and growth of Caribbean tourism, providing an opportunity for robust and strategic dialogue.

ADVERTISEMENT

CTO said the week begins with a church service and a Business and Tourism Marketing Symposium. The Caribbean Media Awards, honoring journalists and influencers who have notably promoted Caribbean tourism, will return alongside the much-anticipated Media Marketplace.

In line with fostering innovation, CTO said a special session dedicated to artificial intelligence will underscore the organization’s forward-thinking approach.

Additionally, it said the spotlight will be on the impactful work of the CTO Foundation and the recently launched Jean Holder Scholarship.

CTO said a wide range of topics will be covered, including service excellence, enhancing connections between New York City and the region, airlift strategies, multicultural marketing, travel trade relations, public relations, crisis communications, and smart destination management.

Further emphasizing inclusivity and leadership, CTO said the week will feature a leadership breakfast and awards ceremony focused on women’s empowerment, alongside a Cricket Ceremony and Watch Party.

Supported by headline sponsor the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, gold sponsor the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, and the Caribbean Media Exchange, CTO said “Caribbean Week in New York promises an unforgettable experience.”

Source: https://www.caribbeanlife.com/