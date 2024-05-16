Amadeus and Navan expand global partnership

Amadeus has extended its partnership with Navan, one of the fastest-growing global travel management companies (TMCs) in the world.

As the leading global travel technology provider, Amadeus will help Navan broaden its content offering, enhance customer-facing services and accelerate its ongoing rapid expansion.

Navan is deploying a broad range of solutions powered by Amadeus Web Services across its global operations.

The API-powered solutions offer efficient integration of Amadeus’ comprehensive content, including robust airline NDC content, and end-to-end workflow capabilities with Navan’s travel management applications.

“Navan is the next generation of user-centric travel management software, and we see Amadeus as an important partner to best support our global operations,” said Fred Stratford, executive vice president at Navan Group.

“Our expanded relationship with Amadeus will accelerate our growth, not just in the United States, but worldwide.”

Navan has been building a strong position in the TMC space, having completed the acquisitions of Reed & Mackay, Resia, Comtravo, Atlanta Events, and Tripeur in recent years.

With a physical presence in 19 counties, as well as inventory and travel support in more than 100 countries, the company is now turning its focus to organic growth.

As the global technology leader across the travel ecosystem, Amadeus is well-positioned to facilitate this ambition. Amadeus’ open systems and cloud-enabled technology offer Navan high performance, security, reliability, and stability — all vital in supporting its rapid growth and continued global expansion.

Rajiv Rajian, chief commercial officer, Americas, Travel Unit, Amadeus, said: “There is a great deal of synergy between Amadeus and rapidly growing Navan.

“We both work to enable human connections by building end-to-end journeys that make the travel experience better.

“Our extensive end-to-end workflow solutions are designed to help our customers increase efficiency, drive revenue, and deliver an exceptional level of service.

“We are pleased to expand our relationship with Navan to support its continued success.”