Banyan Tree is making its first foray into the Caribbean market.

The luxury resort operator just announced the forthcoming Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences in the Bahamas. Spearheaded by Rockwell Island Development Group, the highly anticipated property will be located 48 nautical miles outside of Miami and can be reached via seaplane, private jet, helicopter, or boat.

When it’s complete, the development will span 750 acres and comprise a 50 rooms, an onsite beach club, in addition to 54 custom waterfront homes. If that wasn’t enough, the idyllic retreat will also offer overwater bungalows—a first for the Caribbean and the brand.

Situated on Rockwell Island, a master-planned peninsula, the boutique hotel will have 24 beachfront villas in addition to 26 overwater accommodations. Think something akin to what you’d see in the Maldives. Guests will also have the opportunity to check out the Bonito Beach Club, which will offer everything from VIP service to private cabanas and yachting and tender services.





“Since beginning work on Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences, we have held true to the philosophy that the architecture should celebrate the island’s spirit of place,” says architect Chad Oppenheim, who was tapped to lead the design. “Our mission has been to celebrate the essence of Bimini through design that becomes hidden in the landscape. There is artistry in the change of sky, water, and light, and we translated those qualities into timeless homes and bungalows that celebrate the island’s natural beauty.”

“The Bahamas has always held a special allure for residents of South Florida,” said Oren Alexander, co-founder of The Alexander Team and OFFICIAL, who’s leading the sales. “Our clients have been hungry for a weekend hideaway that blends refined living, a sense of adventure, and door-to-door ease, and Bimini perfectly encapsulates all. Despite the 20-minute commute from South Florida, Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences feels worlds away with its pristine beaches and turquoise waters.”

Looking ahead, the resort is already looking to expand its exclusive offerings with plans for a deepwater marina, a private 18-hole golf course, and a members-only clubhouse.

