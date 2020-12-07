Collapse in London Luton Airport passenger numbers

Just 105,000 passengers travelled through London Luton Airport (LLA) this November, a drop of 90 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The figure comes as the country emerges from a second lockdown, which saw all but essential international travel banned.

Passenger numbers are expected to increase in December, although remain at an historic low, after the government announced the introduction of its test to release scheme for aviation.

From December 15th, following a private coronavirus test, travellers will be able to end self-isolation after five days rather than the 14 currently required.

Alberto Martin, chief executive of LLA, said: “We welcome the introduction of the new test to release scheme for aviation.

“It is a vital first step in restoring confidence in air travel and supporting the airport’s gradual recovery.

“We hope to welcome more passengers back to the airport in December, particularly as people look to reunite with loved ones over the Christmas break.”

He added: “We also continue to press government to work with the aviation industry to find ways to eliminate the need to quarantine altogether, through faster, better and cheaper testing methods.

“This will be essential for protecting as many jobs as possible and supporting the economic recovery after the devastating effects of the coronavirus.”