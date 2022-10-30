WIZZ AIR UK CELEBRATES CARRYING 15 MILLION PASSENGERS FROM LONDON LUTON AIRPORT

Wizz Air UK, the UK-based, wholly owned airline subsidiary of Wizz Air Holdings Plc, today celebrates carrying a total of 15 million passengers on its routes from London Luton Airport

Since the opening of its base at LLA in 2017, Wizz Air UK has continued to expand at the airport, and now operates 69 routes to 30 countries in Europe and beyond. Earlier this year, Wizz Air UK announced it acquired two daily slot pairs at the airport, enabling it to launch new routes and increase frequencies on existing routes. Wizz Air UK has announced nine new routes this year, with flights to Dubrovnik launching over the summer, and new routes to Prague, Sharm El Sheik, Hurghada, Amman, Tallin, Podgorica, Lodz, and Bydgoszcz commencing later this year.

With 11 based Airbus aircraft and over 1.75m seats currently on sale on Wizz Air UK routes, passengers from London and the Southeast of England can book ultra-low-fare tickets to a variety of well-known and off the beaten track destinations onboard one of the youngest and most efficient fleets in Europe. Wizz Air UK operations not only provide affordable travel opportunities but stimulate the local job market in the aviation and tourism sectors, supporting more than 550 local jobs around London Luton Airport.

Marion Geoffroy, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK said: “We are proud to have reached the major milestone of 15 million passengers carried on Wizz Air UK routes since the subsidiary was founded in 2017. This year has been an exciting time of growth for us at London Luton Airport, with the expansion of our slot portfolio in April and the launch of 9 new routes.

As the largest operator at LLA, we would like to thank our loyal customers for continuing to choose Wizz Air for our low fares, diverse route network and great service, and look forward to welcoming them onboard our young, efficient, and sustainable aircraft.”

Jonny Rayner, Chief Commercial Officer of London Luton Airport, added: “This is an exciting milestone that highlights the strength and success of our partnership with Wizz Air UK. This year has seen the continued expansion of Wizz Air UK’s route network from London Luton Airport, with the addition of several hugely popular new routes providing our guests with even greater choice. As ever, our priority is to continue to provide a smooth and friendly travel experience to everyone who passes through the airport and we look forward to working alongside Wizz Air towards its next passenger milestone.”

ADVERTISEMENT