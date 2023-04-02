IT HAS NEVER BEEN EASIER AND QUICKER TO REACH LONDON FROM LUTON AIRPORT

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally*, is pleased to share lately news about the airport train which will transport passengers from Luton Airport Parkway station to London Luton Airport in under 4 minutes.

The Luton Airport Express train connects the airport terminal and the mainline railway at Luton Airport Parkway station. The new transport offers a perfect opportunity for travelers landing at Luton Airport to get more easily and quicker to their desirable destination.

It’s never been easier to get to London Luton Airport. The fully electric Luton Airport Express offers sustainable travel from central London right to the airport. Catch the train from London St Pancras International and arrive at Luton Airport in as little as 32 minutes. With the new Luton Airport Express project now complete, London Luton airport is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand of its air travelers in the region and, delivering a significantly better passenger experience.

Heretofore, Wizz Air is successfully connecting London Luton airport with 27 countries, operating 63 destinations and 63 routes, carrying over 6 million passengers in 2022. Wizz Air is further expanding its operations from London Luton airport providing exciting travel opportunities and low-fare journeys for its passengers. The airline invites you to discover newly added routes to Amman, Bydgoszcz, Lodz, or Istanbul from Luton Airport, enjoying fast, easy access between railway station and the airport

ADVERTISEMENT