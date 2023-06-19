WIZZ AIR TO SWITCH ALL LUTON-BASED AIRCRAFT TO AIRBUS A321NEO BY 2025

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest-growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally*, will make its entire aircraft fleet at London Luton Airport (LLA) Airbus A321neo by 2025.

Wizz Air has 11 aircraft stationed at its base in London Luton Airport with an average age of 3 years. The share of the new ‘neo’ technology in the airline’s fleet at LLA has already surpassed 50% and will reach 100% by 2025.

The Airbus A321neo has 239 seats in a single-class configuration. The aircraft incorporates the latest technologies in aviation. The new technology offers a nearly 50% reduction in noise footprint, a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and 50% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions compared to the previous generation aircraft**. The Airbus A321neo can currently fly with up to 50% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blend***.

Wizz Air operates with the lowest carbon emissions per passenger/km against all competitor airlines****, which amounted to 53.8 grams in the financial year 2023. As part of its fleet renewal programme, which ensures Wizz Air has the latest technology, the older aircraft decommissioned from LLA will re-join Wizz Air’s global fleet until 2027, after which it be replaced by new Airbus A321neo aircraft. In addition to its ambitious fleet renewal programme, Wizz Air is constantly working on fuel efficiency initiatives and improving the related data analytics.

Wizz Air has also established its sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) strategy, which includes securing offtake agreements with suppliers for the future, and has already partnered with Neste, OMV and Cepsa. In April 2023, Wizz Air announced its first equity investment in a biofuel company, Firefly Green Fuels, to further support SAF development in the UK. In May 2023, the airline, as part of Indigo Partners, invested in the US-based SAF start-up Clean Joule.

To plan for the longer-term, the airline works with Airbus to explore the potential for hydrogen-powered aircraft. These partnerships reinforce Wizz Air’s commitment to driving emissions intensity down by the end of the decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yvonne Moynihan, Corporate and ESG Officer at Wizz Air: “London is an important market for Wizz Air and remains in our focus for continuous investment. We are already leading in sustainability, operating the youngest fleet***** in Europe in the most efficient way. We are focused on technology and innovation and feel confident that fleet renewal is a key solution available here and now to reduce emissions from aviation. Replacing older aircraft at our London Luton Airport base with the newest and more fuel-efficient Airbus A321neo is part of our long-term fleet renewal strategy to reduce carbon intensity by 25% by 2030. We are delighted to work together with London Luton Airport on finding new solutions that help us to reach our targets.”

LLA is committed to sustainable aviation and has set an ambition to achieve net zero by 2040 for its airport emissions. Its commitments include generating 25% of electricity from on-site renewable sources by the end of 2026, using 100% low carbon vehicles by 2030 and transitioning to low carbon heat from 2030. In addition, LLA is continuing to work closely with its partners to support and enable the reduction of overall carbon emissions across the airport.

Jonathan Rayner, Chief Commercial Officer at London Luton Airport, added: “We are delighted to have secured this agreement with Wizz Air that adds to the growing number of quieter and more fuel-efficient aircraft that are now based at London Luton Airport. Alongside our own commitment to sustainable aviation, and our ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2040 for our airport emissions, Wizz Air’s investment in these next generation aircraft is an example of the way in which we are working with airlines to enable the reduction of overall carbon emissions across our airport. Preparations are well under way for the busy summer ahead and our teams are focused, as ever, on delivering a simple and friendly passenger experience.”