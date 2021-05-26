Luton airport boosts digital services as passengers return

London Luton (LLA) has announced a range of new digital services to further improve the passenger experience as travellers return to the airport.

The new services include the introduction of unlimited Wi-Fi across the terminal building and the creation of LLA Market Place, which enables passengers to pre-order food and drink contact-free.

There will also be an airport first offer of portable mobile chargers that can be rented for the duration of a trip.

Digital kiosks have also been introduced to help passengers navigate the airport and locate shops, restaurants and services.

LLA Market Place allows passengers to pre-order food and collect it from stores contact-free, helping to reduce unnecessary queueing.

To access the service, passengers can scan a QR code from the armrest of their seat in selected areas or visit the website on their mobile devices.

Food can currently be ordered from Smithfield and two Pret a Manger stores, with more to follow as restaurants re-open.

Passengers will be able to access LLA Market Place, as well as the rest of the internet through the introduction of free and unlimited Wi-Fi available throughout the airport.

Newly installed digital kiosks allow passengers to scan their boarding passes for personalised flight details including boarding time, gate number and the quickest route to the gate and average walking time.

If there is plenty of time before the flight, the system will also suggest places to eat or shop and provide details on the latest offers.

With travellers relying more heavily on mobile devices for boarding cards and contactless payments, the airport has launched a partnership with Europe’s largest phone charging network, ChargedUp.

The partnership makes portable power banks available to rent from 11 stations throughout the terminal - the first time the service has been installed at any airport in the UK.

Travellers can rent a power-bank, take it on-board their flight, and either return it to LLA upon their arrival back in the UK or automatically purchase it after ten days.

One of the benefits of this service will be to alleviate the need for people to congregate around power supply points throughout the terminal, instead allowing them to maintain social distancing.

Clare Armstrong, head of passenger services at LLA, said: “As well as improving the passenger experience, these new services are part of the airport’s efforts to keep passengers safe.

“Pre-ordering food via a mobile device reduces the number and duration of face-to-face interactions passengers need to make while ordering food.”