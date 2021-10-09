Wizz Air confirms wider winter sun restart

Wizz Air has confirmed it will restart flights from London Luton to Gran Canaria, Lisbon, Milan and Rome, as well as departures from Doncaster Sheffield to Lanzarote, Tenerife and Fuerteventura.

As it is well and truly autumn, now is the perfect time to be thinking of a trip away to escape the rain.

Flights to the European cities of Lisbon, Milan and Rome operating four times a week, and flights twice weekly to sunny island of Gran Canaria.

Wizz Air customers local to Doncaster Sheffield Airport will also be able to visit three more holiday spots, as flights restart to Lanzarote and Tenerife twice weekly, flying to Fuerteventura once a week.

Marion Geoffroy, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are excited to be restarting more routes from London Luton and Doncaster Sheffield, which will offer our customers even more options when deciding on their next trip away.”