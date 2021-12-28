Wizz Air to launch new Sarajevo route in the spring

Wizz Air has confirmed a new low-fare route from London Luton Airport to Sarajevo.

The new route will launch on March 29th and tickets are available now.

From March, Wizz Air will launch twice weekly flights from London Luton to Sarajevo in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Rich in history, and viewed as a Slavic mini-Istanbul, this idyllic mountain city is home to both Ottoman-era mosques and churches from the Austro-Hungarian period.

With its diverse architecture, delicious food, and an abundance of nature to explore, the city offers a charming break for all passengers.

Marion Geoffroy, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are delighted to announce the addition of flights to Sarajevo from our base at London Luton Airport, as we offer our passengers even more choices for their holidays.

“As our UK network continues to grow, we are on the lookout for enthusiastic cabin crew and pilots to join our expanding team and more details can be found on the careers page of our website for those interested in applying.

“We look forward to welcoming passengers onboard our ultra-modern, young, and green aircraft fleet.”