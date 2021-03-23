Casa Pacha Formentera to open this spring

Casa Pacha Formentera, a new hotel bringing barefoot simplicity, will be opening in Formentera on May 20th.

Conceptualised and owned by the Pacha Group, the opening marks a new offering for the brand.

Comprising of 14 spacious rooms and suites with pared back yet stylish interiors by Patricia Galdon Studio, Casa Pacha Formentera is set to be the ultimate barefoot bolt hole on one of most beautiful beaches on the island.

Fusing thoughtful design and a relaxed service style with an unrivalled heritage of entertainment hospitality, Formentera will bring a lifestyle experience that encapsulates the spirit of the Balearics, allowing guests to revitalise and reconnect with themselves.

Echoing the Ibiza of 50 years ago, Casa brings charm and authenticity and a sense of Pacha going back to its roots; off stream yet at the centre of the chic scene.

Nick McCabe, chief executive of Pacha Group, commented: “This opening signifies a key moment for the evolution of our brand experience Pacha and in many ways it’s the delivery of a more grown-up offering, but one that retains a sense of wonder and fun.

“The first of our Casas to open, Formentera is all about simplicity, originality and slowing down.”

Casa Pacha Formentera will also be home to Pacha’s very first beach restaurant of 120 covers.

Harnessing the essence of the sea, lovingly interpretated in a laidback environment where guests can dine and drink with their toes in the sand around wooden tables designed for sharing, connecting and bringing people together.

The all-day-dining restaurant presents simply executed and delicious Mediterranean-style dishes, and a sunset tapas menu for drinks and nibbles from one of the most beautiful view spots on the island.