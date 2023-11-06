Majorca to unveil new strategy for managing tourism

A new strategy for managing tourism on Majorca is to be unveiled this week during World Travel Market.

The Balearic island’s tourism board and its council under new leadership will present the plans to UK and international markets.

Details of a “unique initiative” that will shape the strategy of Majorca’s leading industry is due to be outlined tomorrow (Tuesday) at the show in London.

The plan is designed to position the island as a “secure, innovative, and sustainable” destination in the British market.

The island’s delegation will also meet with key stakeholders in the UK tourism sector, including Abta, Tui, EasyJet, British Airways, Jet2, Expedia, Your Holidays and Travelzoo.

Majorca’s presence at WTM “represents a significant opportunity to strengthen the destination’s tourism strategy in a new leadership era for the island’s tourism,” according to the tourism board.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tourism management strategy is due to be outlined by top officials including Antònia Roca, vice president of the island’s council and the highest-ranking official in its culture department.

Representatives from the four Balearic islands will also be present for a discussion panel today (Monday).

Source: https://travelweekly.co.uk/