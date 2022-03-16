Virgin Hotels Edinburgh to welcome first guests in June

Virgin Hotels has set reservations live for its first European hotel, Virgin Hotels Edinburgh.

Situated in the landmark India Buildings in the Old Town of Edinburgh, a stone’s throw from Edinburgh Castle, guests can check in from the start of June.

The property offers 222 chambers and grand chamber suites, as well as multiple dining and drinking outlets, all with their own unique space and distinct design.

They include Commons Club, Virgin Hotels’ flagship restaurant and bar that acts as a modern-day social club; and Eve, a vibrant, all-day dining space, offering a progressive approach to late night entertainment in Edinburgh.

The hotel site is also home to a 19th century church, now known as Greyfriars Hall, that has been beautifully restored and repurposed as a special event venue.

In addition, the hotel offers a rooftop sanctuary with unobstructed Edinburgh Castle views.

James Bermingham, chief executive of Virgin Hotels, commented: “Edinburgh is such an iconic city and we’re thrilled it will be the home of the first Virgin Hotels in the UK and across Europe.

“Through dynamic contextual design and neighbourhood-centric influences the new hotel will be a cultural city hub, with a design that sustains the building’s heritage while adding a vibrant, new style to the area.”