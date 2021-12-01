New Radisson Collection Hotel opens in Venice

Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Nani Venice has opened its doors on the Cannaregio canal.

The property is situated close to the Venetian Ghetto in the northern part of the city.

Its 52 beautifully designed rooms, offering views of city streets or the quiet courtyard, create a sense of serenity through a refined colour palette and soft fabrics.

The interior decoration preserves the stuccos and frescoes attributed to the Italian sculptor Alessandro Vittoria, who also remodelled the palazzo in the 1680s.

Built in the 16th century, the hotel was the residence of the Nani family, an ancient Venetian family engaged in the political, social and cultural life of the city’s rich past.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 22-month extensive renovation project led by architects Studio Marco Piva and approved by the Fine Arts Heritage Committee, has transformed Palazzo Nani into a five-star Radisson Collection Hotel.

The restoration work aimed to preserve the original decorative and architectural elements of the building’s façade and interiors.

Special attention was paid to the restoration of historical ornaments, stuccos and paintings on the walls and ceilings.

During the excavation works, some Roman flooring was found and registered by the Fine Arts and Heritage Protection Authorities.

“We’re thrilled to establish our presence in this iconic city with our premium lifestyle brand Radisson Collection, which includes emblematic properties in unique locations with exceptional style and service.

“Following the successful opening of Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Touring Club Milan in August, we now have four Radisson Collection hotels in operation in Italy and continue to expand in the country,” said Chema Basterrechea, president, EMEA, Radisson Hotel Group.

Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Nani Venice lies in the Cannaregio district, known for the historic Jewish Ghetto and the many local bars and restaurants offering a truly Venetian experience.

The Vaporetto stop just outside the hotel provides easy access to the rest of the city with its sights, and connects the hotel to the train station, airport and the popular islands of Murano and Burano.