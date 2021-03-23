P&O Cruises sees strong demand for UK cruises

P&O Cruises has attracted an “overwhelming” number of bookings for its summer season of coastal cruises after they went on sale.

After some technical issues, which saw the website crash on opening, the line said it was delighted with demand.

The three-, four- and seven-night cruises, on flagship Britannia and new ship Iona, will set sail from Southampton between June and September.

P&O Cruises president, Paul Ludlow, said: “It is very demonstrable evidence that a holiday at sea, with all that it has to offer, is a popular and much longed-for option this summer.

“We always hoped that these domestic cruises would be popular, given the uncertainty around holidays abroad, but we have never before seen such significant and immediate demand and it certainly shows the effects of lockdown and everyone’s need for a holiday.

“Many thousands of guests have already made bookings and Iona’s maiden voyage to the Scottish islands is already very well sold and will be a very special cruise.”

He added: “We have spent so long working towards this point and we all just can’t wait to see our ships sailing once again, it’s been a very long year.”