W Algarve to take brand into Portugal next spring

W Hotels Worldwide is preparing to make its brand entry in Portugal with the launch of W Algarve next spring.

Located on Portugal’s most coveted coastline, the property will offer simultaneous seaside relaxation with high-energy sophistication.

W Algarve celebrates urban glamour meets beach life, in a region famous for its beautiful, secluded coves, year-round sunshine and enticing cuisine.

Under 50 kilometres from Faro International Airport, lies a new destination with 134 hotel rooms, suites and 83 residences, complete with azure views and spacious balconies.

The guestrooms showcase an Algarve reinterpreted by W; Atlantic colours and asymmetrical forms mimic the nearby cliffs, whilst dynamic tile designs are a modern tribute to Portuguese heritage.

Signature W amenities complete each room with plush bath robes, spacious bathtubs and rain showers.

The extraordinary residences feature one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom apartments, where style and comfort mimic the shapes of beach pebbles and local sea caves.