Niccolo Suzhou to open in China next month

Situated sky-high atop the magnificent new Suzhou International Finance Square (IFS) overlooking picturesque canals and Jinji lake, Niccolo Suzhou will open next month.

The new Suzhou landmark towers majestically above the city, and was designed by internationally-renowned architects Kohn Pederson Fox.

The new tower symbolises longevity and prosperity for Suzhou, now one of top ten most affluent cities in China.

Niccolo Suzhou, whose lobby soars 115 floors above the clouds, is its crowning glory, and the most hotly anticipated hotel to open in China this year.

Taking inspiration from luxury fashion, Niccolo Hotels has been setting new benchmarks in contemporary chic lifestyles since the brand was formed in 2015.

Each Niccolo hotel has quickly become the market leader in every city where it is located, transforming both the physical landscape and the cosmopolitan fabric of the city.

Niccolo Suzhou will be no exception.

Ideally placed within the prestigious Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP) and within walking distance of the International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Niccolo Suzhou will be a fashionable social hub.

“I’m honoured to have the privilege of orchestrating the debut of this extraordinary new hotel in Suzhou.

“The allure and understated luxury of our new hotel are undeniable, and I look forward to offering guests a flawless and inspired journey with every stay,” said Carlo Schmed, general manager of Niccolo Suzhou.

“People in Suzhou are already marvelling at this inspiring and futuristic new landmark, and I know many can’t wait to see what it’s like inside.

“The response from people wanting to make bookings before we open, and who want to join our pre-opening team has been overwhelming.”