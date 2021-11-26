Radisson Hotel Gorizont Rostov-on-Don opens in Russia

Radisson Hotel Group has welcomed the opening of the new 169-room Radisson Hotel Gorizont Rostov-on-Don.

The company now has 43 hotels and 10,917 rooms in operation and under development in the country.

Rooms at the hotel come in various categories, ranging from standard rooms to two-bedroom suites located on the upper floors with panoramic views.

All rooms are equipped with work areas, free high-speed Wi-Fi, and a wide range of amenities such as a coffee machine and bathrobes to make the guest stay as comfortable as possible.

The hotel has been decorated in a modern, crisp Scandinavian style using natural colours and materials such as wood and stone in light, soothing tones.

The team of architects have incorporated the stylistic standards of the Radisson brand, in harmony with the rest of the Gorizont mixed-use complex.

The restaurant on the second floor serves breakfast with an array of local, seasonal products, as well as refined European cuisine and local dishes for lunch and dinner.

To add a touch of theatre to the restaurant, the chef and his team will interact with guests in the dining room and prepare food in front of them.

Radisson Hotel Gorizont Rostov-on-Don is located close to the historic city centre and offers easy access to the main sights of Rostov-on-Don: Bolshaya Sadovaya Street, Chernova Mansion, Paramonov warehouses, the Regional Museum of Fine Arts and Gorky Central Park.

David Jenkins, vice president of business development, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We are delighted to add a second hotel to our portfolio in Rostov-on-Don which has become one of Russia’s most popular holiday and business destinations over the past few years.

“Radisson Hotel Gorizont Rostov-on-Don is our third hotel in Russia under the upscale Radisson brand and it fits to all of the brand’s standards.”