Air Astana and S7 Airlines expand codeshare deal

Air Astana and S7 Airlines have strengthened their cooperation by signing a codeshare agreement for flights between Russia and Kazakhstan.

Effective immediately, Air Astana flights from its hubs at Nur-Sultan and Almaty, to Novosibirsk and St. Petersburg now carry the code of S7 Airlines.

Similarly, S7 Airlines services from Nur-Sultan and Almaty to Novosibirsk now carry the code of Air Astana.

The agreement enables passengers of both airlines to purchase tickets and travel across the combined network seamlessly.

ADVERTISEMENT

S7 Airlines passengers from across Russia will now have access to ten weekly flights connecting the S7 Airlines hub in Novosibirsk to and from the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

With the increased number of frequencies marketed by each carrier on the route, flight connections are improved, and total trip times are reduced.

Similarly, Air Astana’s code being placed on S7 Airlines services between Almaty and Novosibirsk will provide Air Astana’s domestic, regional and international passengers with more choice of connecting flights.

Passengers travelling between Nur-Sultan or Almaty and Stockholm, Sweden can also now use the growing S7 Airlines hub in St. Petersburg to reach their destination.

“We are delighted to strengthen the cooperation S7 Airlines as part of a key strategic partnership.

“Russia is an important market for Kazakhstan and the growing network provided by this partnership further develops our distribution and reach across the region,” commented Richard Ledger, vice-president marketing and sales at Air Astana.