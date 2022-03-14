Air Astana returns to London after Covid-19 pause

Air Astana has resumed its twice-weekly service from London Heathrow to Nur-Sultan today.

Flights from the capital of Kazakhstan will operate on Saturdays and Wednesdays using an Airbus A321LR aircraft.

The flight arrival into Nur-Sultan offers convenient onward connections to Tashkent in Uzbekistan and Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kazakhstan recently established a visa-free regime for a number of countries, including the UK.

Passengers are required to present a negative Covid-19 test taken 72 hours prior to entering the country or valid vaccination passport.

More information, including details on vaccination passes, is available here.