Air Astana launches new Bishkek flights

Air Astana will resume direct flights from Nur-Sultan to Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek on November 17th.

The services will initially be operated using Embraer E190-E2 aircraft twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays, with an additional two frequencies on Mondays and Fridays commencing in December.

Services between Almaty to Bishkek are already operating daily.

Embraer E190-E2 aircraft have premium economy and economy class cabin configuration, with premium economy passengers being offered priority check-in and boarding, increased baggage allowance, business class menu and business lounge access.

All passengers travelling to Kyrgyzstan, including citizens of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, children from the age of six and transit passengers, must present a PCR certificate with a negative result, with test undertaken with within 72 hours prior to departure.

Fully vaccinated passengers exempt from this requirement.