Air Astana to return to New Delhi next month

Air Astana will resume flights from Almaty to New Delhi, the capital of India, on December 16th, with three services a week operated by Airbus A320 aircraft.

Departure from Almaty on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays is scheduled for 07:50 and arrival in New Delhi at 11:10, with return flight at 12:20 and arrival in Almaty at 16:40.

All times local, with a flight time of three hours and 50 minutes in each direction.

Air Astana offers convenient connections for passengers travelling from Kyiv, Bishkek, Istanbul, Tbilisi and Baku.

All passengers travelling to New Delhi, including children, need to fill in an online form.

Passengers over five years of age additionally need to upload results of PCR test with a negative result obtained within 72 hours before arrival.

Prior to boarding on departure and again after arrival, passengers will undergo a thermometric test procedure.

In the case of any symptoms of coronavirus being detected, passengers will be sent to a medical facility.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated passengers are required to take a Covid-19 test on arrival and repeat it at the end of a seven-day home quarantine period.

Fully vaccinated passengers are exempted from PCR test on arrival and from home quarantine.