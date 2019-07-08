P&J Live prepares to debut in Aberdeen, Scotland

P&J Live – a multi-million-pound events venue in Aberdeen – will open to the public for the first-time next month.

A free, ticketed event called Preview @ P&J Live is being held on Saturday, August 10th to showcase the new complex which is being delivered by Aberdeen City Council and its development partner, Henry Boot Developments.

P&J Live is at the heart of the TECA complex, which is being constructed by Robertson Group, and will provide a new world-class facility for Scotland close to Aberdeen International Airport.

The 12,500-capacity main arena will host conferences, exhibitions and music concerts, and is already attracting major artists and events to the city.

The facility will also boast three further conference/exhibition halls, four multi-purpose conference rooms, and nine meeting rooms.

There are also the two on-site hotels within the TECA complex.

P&J Live will not only be self-sustaining in terms of energy, but has the potential to supply sustainable energy to the surrounding area.

Its onsite combined cooling heat and power facility has at its heart the largest hydrogen fuel cell installation in the UK.

An anaerobic digestion plant will use Aberdeen’s food waste, agricultural crops and waste products to produce renewable biofuel which will also feed into the CCHP.

There will be several test events including the public open day which are being held before the venue’s first conference, Offshore Europe, which runs from September 3rd-6th.

Wet Wet Wet, Rod Stewart and Alice Cooper and comedians Jack Whitehall and Russell Howard have already been confirmed to perform at P&J Live later this year, and Elton John will bring his farewell tour to the venue in November 2020.

The facility is expected to contribute an additional 4.5 million visitors, £113 million of visitor spend and £63 million net Gross Value Added to the Scottish economy over ten years.

It will also result in the creation of 352 full-time-equivalent permanent positions by year ten of operations.

Nick Waight, managing director at P&J Live, said: “It’s great to be at this stage of the development of P&J Live.

“We’re excited to give everyone a chance to come and have a look around our new home, and help us test some things out while also sampling what we’ll have on offer at this world class new venue.

“We’re delighted with the support we’ve had in bringing this new venue to the city and want to offer all a chance to take a look before our busy calendar of events begins.”