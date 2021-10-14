Air Astana returns to Thailand as market reopens

Air Astana continues to expand its international network, with the launch of twice weekly direct flights from Almaty to the tropical island of Phuket in Thailand.

The flight will take off on October 31st.

The news comes as the destination begins to reopen its tourism sector in the wake of Covid-19.

Service frequencies to Dubai are also being boosted to a total of ten flights a week, including three flights a week from Almaty starting on October 23rd and daily flights from Nur-Sultan starting from November 1st.

Earlier in October, Air Astana resumed its services to St Petersburg with a weekly flight from Nur-Sultan and has increased services to Moscow with daily flights from Almaty and five flights per week from Nur-Sultan.

The airline also increased the frequency of flights to Istanbul to three services a week from Nur-Sultan and five services a week from Almaty.