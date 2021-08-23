Air Astana to return to London next month

Air Astana has unveiled plans to resume direct flights from Nur-Sultan, capital of Kazakhstan, to London Heathrow.

The service will return on September 18th, initially with two frequencies per week on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

Flights will be operated by the latest Airbus A321LR aircraft, with the flight time being seven hours and 15 minutes outbound to London and six hours and 30 minutes on the return to Nur-Sultan.

Passengers travelling to Kazakhstan are required to present a negative Covid-19 test taken 72 hours prior to entering the country.

More information, including information about vaccination passes, is available here.