Air Astana launches new services to Greece

Air Astana will launch direct services from Nur-Sultan and Almaty to Heraklion, capital of the Greek island of Crete on 1 June 2022.

All flights will be operated using latest generation Airbus A321LR aircraft on Mondays and Wednesdays from Nur-Sultan, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Almaty. Additional frequencies from both cities are under consideration.

Passengers travelling to Greece must provide a negative PCR test result made within 72 hours of the estimated arrival time or an express coronavirus test made 24 hours prior to the estimated arrival time. These requirements are not mandatory for children aged under 5 years old and fully vaccinated passengers. All travellers are subject to random obligatory Covid-19 tests by local health authorities upon arrival.