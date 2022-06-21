Waldorf Astoria set for Malaysia debut

Scheduled to open in 2024, Hilton brings its premier luxury brand to the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s famed Bukit Bintang hub.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts announced its expansion into Malaysia with Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur. Scheduled to open in 2024, Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur will be developed and owned by Tradewinds Corporation Berhad and managed by Hilton. It continues the brand’s entry into sought-after destinations such as Sydney, Tokyo, Osaka and Jakarta, and joins an award-winning portfolio of Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts in Asia Pacific in destinations like the Maldives, Bangkok, Beijing and Shanghai.

“After many years of shared success, we are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Tradewinds Corporation Berhad to launch Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts’ first hotel in Malaysia. As one of Asia’s key gateway cities, Kuala Lumpur, and to a larger extent, Malaysia, has always been a priority market for Hilton,” said Guy Phillips, senior vice president, development, Asia and Australasia, Hilton. “Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur is a fantastic addition to our suite of brands in this cosmopolitan city, and we look forward to further expanding our footprint as we welcome more guests with Hilton’s award-winning signature hospitality.”

World-class Luxury Offerings

With renovation and construction scheduled to start in the third quarter of this year, guests can look forward to custom-designed interiors and furnishings at each of Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur’s 279 suites. Room sizes will start from 76 square meters, offering guests the luxury of space to unwind and retreat.

Consistent with all Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, guests can expect True Waldorf Service from the moment they book their stay to the moment they check out, with everlasting memories created through graceful and personalised service that is unmatched. The luxury hotel will also feature culinary excellence through five distinctive restaurants including Peacock Alley, the iconic lounge and bar synonymous with the Waldorf Astoria brand, and a state-of-the-art wellness centre. With a generous 3,390 square meters of meeting spaces, including a 1,845 square meter-ballroom, Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur will also be the perfect place for incomparable celebrations and world-class events.

“We are honoured and excited to extend our partnership with Hilton to bring the iconic Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand to Malaysia. We believe this will be a high value addition that will elevate the country’s hospitality offerings to both business and leisure travelers, further cementing the country’s position as one of the world’s top travel destinations,” said Muhammad Zainal Ashikin, managing director/group chief executive officer, Tradewinds Corporation Berhad.

Landmark Location

Perfectly located within Kuala Lumpur’s Golden Triangle, Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur is within walking distance of the city’s top malls and attractions, including Pavilion Mall and Suria KLCC, in the famed Bukit Bintang shopping and entertainment district. It is also well connected to the city’s main transportation hubs, with KL Sentral station and Kuala Lumpur International Airport being 10 minutes and an hour’s drive respectively.

“Malaysia provides a diverse market to expand and elevate our Asia-Pacific footprint and showcase the distinct, world-class luxury offerings synonymous with the Waldorf Astoria brand,” said Dino Michael, senior vice president & global head, luxury brands, Hilton. “Bringing Waldorf Astoria’s notable hospitality to Kuala Lumpur opens up a world of possibilities for those looking to immerse themselves in an unforgettable stay and this extraordinary destination in a whole new way.”

Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur joins an existing portfolio of 12 operating and nine pipeline hotels and resorts across Malaysia, and 14 Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts currently open or under development in Asia Pacific. It will be part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, and free standard Wi-Fi.