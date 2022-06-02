Waldorf Astoria New York sets its course for the future

Waldorf Astoria Washington DC is now open in the nation’s capital, bringing stunning design and unforgettable experiences to Pennsylvania Avenue. Inspired by the legacy of the Old Post Office, which embodies a grand vision and limitless potential - and guided by Waldorf Astoria’s iconic history - Waldorf Astoria Washington DC is the new home for Washington D.C.‘s most consequential events, groundbreaking meetings, and unforgettable experiences.

Waldorf Astoria, known for effortless luxury rooted in elegant service, has arrived in Washington, D.C. in one of Pennsylvania Avenue’s most iconic buildings. The nation’s Old Post Office, an architectural treasure noted for its historic grandeur and listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, is newly reimagined as Waldorf Astoria Washington DC, the new home for the most consequential events, groundbreaking meetings, and unforgettable experiences in the nation’s capital. This hotel joins an impressive list of renowned Hilton luxury properties around the world.

HISTORY

Built between 1892 to 1899 as the headquarters for the U.S. Post Office Department and as the post office for the city, the building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973. The building’s clocktower, the third-tallest building in Washington, D.C., offers incredible views from its observation deck. For more details about the clock tower, please visit the National Park Service.

ACCOMODATIONS

With 263 expansive guest rooms and suites, including some of the largest guest rooms in the city, rooms at Waldorf Astoria Washington DC feature elements of the building’s original décor, including stately solid wood doors, wainscoting, and soaring windows. Finely appointed five-fixture bathrooms feature sixfoot tubs, separate glass-enclosed showers and bath amenities. Throughout the hotel, a sophisticated guest room art program tells the story of the Old Post Office.

SIP AND SAVOR

Waldorf Astoria Washington DC offers a number of elevated culinary experiences, from Peacock Alley with its creative cocktails located in the Lobby, to Michelin-starred Sushi Nakazawa serving the omakase of Chef Daisuke Nakazawa.

MEETINGS AND EVENTS

With 38,000 square-feet of event space, Waldorf Astoria Washington DC offers unique options for prestigious meetings and social gatherings, including the opulent 13,200- square-foot ballroom which can accommodate up to 1,300 guests for a standing reception. AMENITIES Guests at Waldorf Astoria Washington DC will enjoy an array of amenities including a 10,000- square-foot Waldorf Astoria Spa including six rejuvenating treatment rooms and couples suites, 24-hour concierge and fitness center.

LOCATION

Waldorf Astoria Washington DC is steps from the White House and surrounded by global businesses as well as DC’s greatest cultural institutions. The hotel’s central location is just minutes away from key destinations including Union Station, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, 14 Smithsonian Institution Museums, world-class shopping at CityCenterDC and the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

