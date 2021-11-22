Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah Spa launches Bellabaci partnership

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah Spa is now offering a “kiss of beauty” with Bellabaci Cupping Therapies and home care products.

A modern take on traditional cupping treatments that have been around for years, the Bellabaci technique incorporates hand massage and cupping with squeezable vacuum cups to facilitate a gentle suction known as a “cup kiss”.

Creating negative pressure on the body surface, the Bellabaci cups are meant to soothe painful areas and repair skin tissue while enhancing circulation and expelling toxins and waste from the body all while relaxing the body, mind and soul.

Used in conjunction with the cups, the therapy incorporates all natural Bellabaci Pure Essential Complexes and the Bellabaci Genie in a Bottle range, which are premium hand-crafted all-natural aromeopathic oils with diverse formulations.

The blend cupping massage with the oils is designed to address a myriad of concerns such as fibromyalgia, headaches and digestive health as well as boost circulation, reduce the signs of cellulite, alleviate stress and provide anti-ageing benefits.

To continue the therapies at home, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah Spa is also offering a full line of Bellabaci cups, genies and complete three-step wellness rituals.