Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi to debut first Zuma Restaurant in Indian Ocean

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi unveils the latest addition to its collection of 10 distinctive culinary experiences at the iconic resort paradise with the debut of the world-renowned Contemporary Japanese concept Zuma at the resort in the archipelago. With breathtaking views of the crystal-clear Indian Ocean combined with Zuma’s unique style and elegance, the new restaurant, opening early this year, is set to deliver a truly unforgettable experience to Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi’s international clientele.

“With its legacy of global culinary excellence, Zuma is the perfect addition to Waldorf Astoria Maldives’s fine selection of specialty dining venues. This pristine setting surrounded by crystal blue waters combined with Zuma’s legendary elevated izakaya concept, will provide a dream to the senses for luxury leisure seekers around the world,” said Etienne Dalancon, general manager, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi.

Situated in one of the most beautiful, sought-after locations in the world, the award-winning Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi offers guests unparalleled, bespoke service and unforgettable experiences. Set in a tropical paradise, the resort features 119 all-pool Beach, Reef and Overwater villas across three inter-linking islands.

Founded in London in 2002 by creator and co-founder Rainer Becker, and now present across 17 locations worldwide, the globally acclaimed Zuma is inspired by the traditional Japanese izakaya. Zuma Maldives is inspired by the beauty of its stunning location, complementing its surroundings at Waldorf Astoria Maldives with the use of natural materials and local design techniques. The restaurant features a dramatic entrance combining elements of timber, light and granite creating an immersive optical illusion leading guests into the vibrant restaurant space. The majestic island bar, robata and sushi counter take center stage in the middle of the venue and form the focal point for diners.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Zuma’s international cuisine to the Maldives on the shores of such a breathtaking and iconic destination,” said Zuma creator and co-founder Rainer Becker. “We share Waldorf Astoria’s focus on exceptional attention to detail and look forward to delivering unmatched culinary experiences to guests with Zuma’s award-winning Japanese cuisine.”

Zuma Maldives will serve its specialty dishes made famous in its international outposts, including thinly sliced seabass with yuzu, truffle oil and salmon roe, roasted lobster, shiso ponzu butter and spicy beef tenderloin with sesame, red chili and sweet soy, among others. The restaurant will also feature a dedicated lounge area where Zuma’s signature beverages can be enjoyed as the sun sets over Waldorf Astoria Maldives and the stunning turquoise waters that surround it.

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi is considered as Indian Ocean’s Leading Luxury Island Resort by World Travel Awards.