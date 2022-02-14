Beck to launch NFT collection at Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah

World-renowned chef Heinz Beck will host an exclusive dine, wine and art experience at his restaurant, Social by Heinz Beck located in Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah to launch his first-ever NFTs as part of a limited-edition collection.

The event will take place at 19:00 on February 17th.

Chef of three Michelin Star La Pergola in Rome, Beck will be both the chef and artist for the night – in an ode to his childhood dream of becoming an artist, which his father disapproved of and instead encouraged him to pursue a career in culinary.

Priced at AED3,673 (£750) per couple, tickets to the event include a multi-course dinner for two paired with rare wines shipped exclusively for the occasion and introduced by the winemaker.

Also included is one of 35 NFTs created on the night, a Social by Heinz Beck restaurant privilege card and recipes from the experience digitally signed by the chef himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

With only 35 NFTs being minted on the night, this limited-edition collection by Heinz Beck will be paired by a special one-off dinner, not yet served by the chef – making it an all-round exclusive experience.

More Information

For tickets, please visit the official website.