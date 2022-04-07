Waldorf Astoria makes Australia debut with Waldorf Astoria Sydney

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, one of Hilton’s iconic luxury hotel brands, has announced its expansion into Australia with the signing of Waldorf Astoria Sydney. The hotel is part of AW One Circular Quay’s mixed-use development, One Circular Quay, which is considered one of the few prime harborside sites in Sydney. Waldorf Astoria Sydney will offer unrivalled views of the city’s famous Harbour Bridge and Opera House, bringing Waldorf Astoria’s internationally acclaimed service to the heart of Australia’s eastern metropolis.

Construction has commenced on the 28-floor, 220-key luxury hotel, which is expected to open in early 2025. Waldorf Astoria Sydney joins an extensive portfolio of more than 30 operating hotels under the brand, with 20 additional Waldorf Astoria properties in the pipeline worldwide. The new Sydney hotel will mark the brand’s expansion into Australasia and will join six distinguished Waldorf Astoria properties in the Asia Pacific region. Each Waldorf Astoria is globally renowned for its landmark locations, unmatched personalized service and world-class culinary excellence.

“As the first Waldorf Astoria property to debut in Australia, Waldorf Astoria Sydney signals Hilton’s commitment to expanding our luxury portfolio to the world’s most sought-after destinations,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. “Our highly personalized, elegant service and iconic environments are at the heart of every hotel, and we look forward to delivering unforgettable experiences to our guests in Sydney.”

Iconic Quayside Location

Located in the One Circular Quay mixed-use development at 1 Alfred Street, which includes an adjoining 61-level luxury apartment tower, the hotel will be a home away from home for today’s discerning travelers. Within walking distance of Waldorf Astoria Sydney are some of the city’s top shopping destinations and most prominent attractions, including the Sydney Opera House, Harbour Bridge, Royal Botanic Gardens and Museum of Contemporary Art. Sydney’s Kingsford Smith International Airport is 15 kilometers away.

Timeless Design

Tokyo-based firm, Kengo Kuma & Associates, and Sydney-based Crone Architects, will oversee the architecture of Waldorf Astoria Sydney, where they will artfully blend contemporary living with cutting-edge design. Comprised of 179 guest rooms and 41 suites, Waldorf Astoria Sydney will exude a sense of lightness and calm from the moment guests arrive, with its sumptuous accommodations embracing elegance and luxury, a signature aesthetic of all Waldorf Astoria properties. The strong sense of arrival will extend through the impressive public spaces to the Waldorf Astoria Spa on level one and guest rooms.

Culinary Excellence

Staying true to Waldorf Astoria’s commitment to culinary expertise, the luxury hotel will celebrate Sydney’s gastronomic excellence with two original restaurant concepts, as well as a rooftop bar featuring uninterrupted views of the stunning Sydney Harbour.

Peacock Alley, a signature space for Waldorf Astoria properties around the world, will serve as a central gathering place and feature the iconic Waldorf Astoria clock which pays homage to the history of Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts.

True Waldorf Service

Offering graceful and personalized service through dedicated Personal Concierges, each team member of Waldorf Astoria Sydney will create extraordinary memories for guests with access to bespoke and luxurious offerings.

“Hilton is thrilled to partner with AW One Circular Quay for the entry of the Waldorf Astoria brand into Australasia, which marks a significant milestone in the growth of our luxury portfolio. The introduction of Waldorf Astoria to Sydney underscores our development strategy of organically bringing our world-class brands to discerning travelers in key global markets,” said Guy Phillips, senior vice president of development, Asia and Australasia, Hilton.

Waldorf Astoria Sydney joins an existing portfolio of 29 operating and 12 pipeline Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn hotels across Australasia.

Waldorf Astoria Sydney will be part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, and free standard Wi-Fi.

