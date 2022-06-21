Air Canada to run daily London to Mumbai winter service

Air Canada has announced the launch of its new daily non-stop seasonal service between London Heathrow and Mumbai, starting 29 October 2022 – 24 March 2023. The new service is part of Air Canada’s resumption of flights from Toronto to Mumbai via London-Heathrow. The new route is subject to receiving final government approvals.

“We are extremely pleased to announce the launch of our new non-stop fifth freedom service between London Heathrow and Mumbai,” said Stephen Gerrard, Air Canada General Manager Sales, U.K. and Ireland. “Our new flights will provide our customers in the U.K. with a direct link to India’s vibrant and largest city, Mumbai. We look forward to welcoming our customers on board Air Canada.”

The planned service between London Heathrow and Mumbai will be operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft featuring three cabins of service for customers to choose from, including lie-flat seats in Signature Class, Premium Economy and Economy Class. Seats are available for sale now at aircanada.com, aircanada.com/Aeroplan, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada’s Contact Centres, and travel agents.

Air Canada’s onboard services on international flights showcase some of the best cuisine Canadian culinary talent has to offer with Air Canada’s panel of celebrity chefs, including award-winning, Vancouver-based chefs David Hawksworth and Vikram Vij, and renowned Montreal chefs Antonio Park and chef Jérôme Ferrer. Complementing the culinary journey is a selection of top wines chosen by leading Canadian sommelier, Véronique Rivest.

All customers have the opportunity to collect and redeem points through Aeroplan, Canada’s leading loyalty program, when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits.

In addition to the upcoming service between London Heathrow and Mumbai, Air Canada offers non-stop services from London Heathrow to Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary and Halifax, from Dublin to Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, as well as from Edinburgh and Manchester to Toronto.