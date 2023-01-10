UAE to see opening of first NH Collection hotel on Palm Jumeirah

NH Collection is set to open its first hotel in the UAE on Palm Jumeirah, the hotel is expected to open its doors in February 2023. Announced by Seven Tides, UAE headquartered upscale real estate developer, the NH Collection Dubai is a two-tower complex with 533 keys.

“This project will deliver exceptional guest experiences, including spectacular views of the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline, as well as access to landmarks and attractions across our emirate and beyond. We are confident this complex will add significant value to Dubai’s thriving real estate landscape,” said Ghanim Bin Sulayem, Operations Director, Seven Tides.

“NH Collection Dubai The Palm will feature an extensive range of premium facilities, including our 45-metre rooftop infinity pool, a fully-equipped fitness centre, a kids’ club, an NH Collection Spa and much more,” added Bin Sulayem.

The property will feature 227 guest rooms as well as 306 studios and apartments. The rooms will feature ‘Sleep Better’ mattresses, tea and coffee sets, rain-effect showers and more. NH collection Dubai will also have dining venues, a lounge, sports bar, café and more.

“The best way for people to learn about NH Collection Dubai The Palm is to experience it first-hand. With our dedicated team ready and waiting to exceed the expectations of our guests and visitors, we cannot wait to start welcoming people through our doors from February onwards,” Bin Sulayem concluded.