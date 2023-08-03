Dubai’s Th8 Palm moves from Accor to IHG’s Vignette Collection

Th8 Palm is no longer managed by Accor. Open since late 2021, the former ‘House of Originals’ Dubai flagship is now under IHG’s own collection brand: Vignette Collection.

Designed by top local firm Roar, Th8 Palm slots into the city’s set of luxury, lifestyle properties.

The House of Original brand no longer exists. It was announced as a joint venture between Accor and sbe in 2019 and rebranded to Morgan’s Originals once Ennismore merged with Accor.

It becomes IHG’s debut property for its collection brand launched in August 2021. Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort, Vignette Collection remains under the same owners, Kuwaiti firm Aqarat, which also chose IHG as operator of the new Vignette Collection in Kuwait City.

Talal Jassim Al-Bahar, vice chairman and CEO of Aqarat said: “This collaboration aligns perfectly with the evolving preferences of today’s customers who seek unparalleled luxury experiences and a distinctive luxury and lifestyle brand, precisely what Vignette Collection delivers. Considering Dubai’s status as a renowned tourist destination and the continuous growth of Kuwait’s hospitality market, these two Vignette Collection hotels are poised to capture the attention and admiration of both local and international guests.

Haitham Mattar, MD, India, Middle East & Africa at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are thrilled to announce the signing of two remarkable Vignette Collection hotels in Dubai and Kuwait as we continue to expand our luxury and lifestyle portfolio in the region. The partnership with Aqarat and the opening of these hotels marks an important milestone for IHG Hotels & Resorts, as we cater to the growing number of guests who seek luxury experiences that differ from conventional hotel and resort offerings.”

The rise of hotel conversion brands

Following the economic tailspin that was Covid-19, many smaller independent hoteliers have found themselves struggling. This has in turn led to a rise in hotel conversions whereby larger groups take on small hotels within their own collections.

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts launched its own Registry Collections brand in June, giving independent hoteliers access to “sales, marketing and reservations support under a proven and established luxury brand.”

Radisson Hotel Group did the same thing late last year with its Individuals brand, while Marriott International’s regional president Satya Anand told Hotelier Middle East conversions are a ‘strong point’ for the US hotel giant too.

Source: Hotelier Middle East