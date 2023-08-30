Atlantis The Royal has a new F&B VP

Atlantis The Royal has a new vice president of food and beverage, a role that requires the management of 19 restaurants, including a myriad of celebrity-backed venues. Cedric Darthial takes the honour, the previous VP of culinary for both Atlantis, The Palm and Royal.

It is Darthial’s most senior role to date and marks a shift for him from culinary operations to F&B management. He has been with Atlantis Dubai for almost seven years, joining as its executive chef in 2016.

When he joined at that time, he worked solely for Atlantis, The Palm. He oversaw the 1,500-key resort’s 480 F&B staff, 12,000 covers and 23 fine dining and casual outlets.

From 2020 onwards, he was VP of culinary operations for both resorts. In this role, he handled an impressive 50 restaurants and bars. There are 31 at the existing resort and another 19 at The Royal, both of which boast a range of celebrity collaborations.

While in that role, Darthial led one of the biggest culinary teams in the city, with all restaurants remaining profitable.

Experience before Atlantis Dubai

Even before he joined the mega-resort, Darthial brought with him two decades of culinary experience, and has worked at L’Aubergade, Chateau de Divonne and Chateau Lamothe.

He has also spent two years as sous chef on privately-owned luxury cruise line Silversea, after which he moved to Dubai to head up La Baie at The Ritz Carlton, and Fire and Ice at Raffles Dubai, where he led a team of 13 chefs.

Darthial’s career has taken him to the Far East, where he held positions at the Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur, The Peninsula Bangkok and lastly City of Dreams, Manila.

During his time at City of Dreams Cedric managed a team of 400, as well as restaurants such as Nobu and The Tasting Room.

