Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal moves opening date

Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah is now officially taking bookings for dates of February 10 and onwards. The dates have been moved back from the initial expected launch of March.

Until now, those interested to make a booking at the hotel had to commit to a minimum of two nights, however, this is no longer necessary. Bookings can be made starting at one night and up.

According to the website, a booking of one night for two adults for the opening date of February 10, displays a three bedroom Sky Terrace Suite which starts at AED17,417 which is the ‘advance purchase offer’ for one night.

Prices for the suite go up to AED21,000 with half-board options. Features of the suite include a 24-hour butler, complimentary entry to Atlantis Explorers Club and Aquaventure Waterpark, access to fitness facilities, hotel transfers and more.

The property has multiple pools, including 44 private infinity pools attached to suites and penthouses, and two adults-only pools. The resort will also boast a helipad, “fire breathing” fountains and a tank with 4,000 jellyfish – described as the largest in the world.

The 43-storey cantilevered building, will feature 231 luxury apartments, 693 hotel rooms and 102 suites, all of which offer views of the Arabian Sea and Palm Island.

When opened, the hotel will also feature restaurants run by global celebrity chefs, some of which include Gastón Acurio, Costas Spiliadis, Ariana Bundy, Heston Blumenthal and José Andrés.

According to a source quoted in the Sun: “Beyonce is being lined up to sing at Atlantis as part of a huge, luxury event in January.

The opening of the original Atlantis Dubai hotel was a major celebrity event with guests including Robert DeNiro, Priyanka Chopra and Kylie Minogue. 14 years later the Atlantis The Royal may eclipse the 2008 opening for star power.