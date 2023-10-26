Minor Hotels to Debut in Finland with NH Collection Helsinki Grand Hansa

Minor Hotels, an international hotel owner, operator and investor with more than 530 hotels in 56 countries in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe, South America and North America, announces the upcoming launch of its first property in Finland – the five-star NH Collection Helsinki Grand Hansa – as part of its expansion plans in the region.

Currently under construction in partnership with Ylva and slated to open during Q1 2024, this will be Minor Hotels’ second property in the Nordic region, after the opening in 2021 of the NH Collection Copenhagen. The new Helsinki hotel will combine two of the city’s most iconic and recognisable buildings: the Kaleva building (known as the Hotel Seurahuone) and the New Student House (home to the famous Hansa Hotel between 1924-1968), as well as a more recently constructed extension. A full refurbishment of the two existing buildings and the construction of the third by Ylva are in the final stages and when it launches next year NH Collection Helsinki Grand Hansa will offer 224 contemporary guest rooms a restaurant, a lobby bar, a rooftop bar with a spectacular terrace and 360º views of central Helsinki, extensive spa and fitness areas, and nine meeting and event spaces.

The new NH Collection will be located on the main street of Helsinki, Mannerheimintie, in front of the central station, 25 minutes by car and 33 minutes by train from the airport, making the property the perfect spot for business and leisure travellers wishing to stay in the heart of the city.

Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels and Group CEO of Minor International, commented, “We are pleased to announce our first property in Finland and consequently increase our presence in the Nordic countries. We believe this is a market with significant growth potential for Minor Hotels, so we are investing in iconic properties such as the upcoming NH Collection Helsinki Grand Hansa and the NH Collection Copenhagen.”

Leea Tolvas, CEO of Ylva, commented: “We are very excited to bring a new operator to the market, known worldwide for its unique luxury destinations. Last year, 3.7 million overnight stays were recorded in Helsinki – a much higher figure than in 2021. The growth is expected to continue, and there is room in the market for high-quality hotels, especially for discerning tourists seeking luxury and premium experiences.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere, NH Collection has recently launched its first hotels in the Middle East and Asia: the NH Collection Dubai The Palm and the NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort. Recent additions to the NH Collection portfolio in Europe include NH Collection Milano CityLife, NH Collection Frankfurt Spin Tower and NH Collection Prague Carlo IV. In addition, the brand plans to open NH Collection Chiang Mai Ping River in Thailand and NH Collection Luang Prabang in Laos, both in 2024, as well as a number of new properties in China during the year ahead.