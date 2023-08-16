Roya Lifestyle Developments confirms SLS Residences as its first project

Roya Lifestyle Developments has announced SLS Residences Palm Jumeirah Dubai as the first project it will develop. The project opens in three years.

The new-build SLS Residences The Palm Dubai will be perched on Palm Jumeirah’s West Crescent, putting it on the same road as the likes of W Dubai – The Palm, Th8 resort, and Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. The location will also give residents beachfront access.

SLS Residences The Palm facilities

The project will have 113 residences, starting with two-beds and moving up to three- and four-beds, along with penthouses. In terms of facilities, there’s a beach club, a clubhouse, an infinity pool and a gym.



There will also be dining outlets, a kids club and a “high-end game-entertainment room.”

At the time of launch, Louis Abi Abboud, chief development officer & deputy head of Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Ennismore, said: “This project will be the first of its kind in The Palm Jumeirah, combining SLS’s theatrical experiential designs and unique culinary experiences, bringing an iconic luxury lifestyle brand to the market in a new way.”

Roya Lifestyle Development CEO, Rami Hussein added: “We are delighted to be entering the Dubai market with our first project, a branded residence and collaboration with SLS. We are looking forward to delivering a range of properties to the market with a key focus on high-quality finishings and world-class amenities. The SLS Residences The Palm will be one of the unique projects in Dubai and a catalyst for Roya’s legacy.”

Source: Hotelier Middle East