St Lucia to offer visitors Covid-19 tests on departure

St Lucia is to offer Covid-19 tests to travellers returning to England in order to meet new restrictions imposed by the UK government.

Many properties in the Caribbean destination will offer the service free of charge.

Visitors can obtain a Covid-19 test conveniently at select hotels or at local testing facilities, with test results returned within a 72-hour time frame.

Visitors can make an appointment for their test once they arrive on island or through their Covid-certified hotel.

Pricing varies based on location and the type of test administered.

As of today, there are 20 hotels and villas offering free Covid-19 antigen testing to qualified guests.

Additional properties in Saint Lucia are anticipated to roll out complimentary testing in the coming weeks.

Restrictions may apply and visitors should check with their accommodation provider for details; select hotels are offering PCR tests to guests who meet qualifications.

Since the first international flights returned to Saint Lucia in July last year, the country has implemented consistent responsible Covid-19 protocols, providing increased safety for both visitors and local citizens.