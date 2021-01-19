Montcalm East to welcome first guests in London

Montcalm East, an Autograph Collection Hotel, is set to open in Shoreditch this spring.

Situated in one of most energetic and vibrant areas of London, the property inherits the site of the existing M by Montcalm.

The 288-room hotel will feature an all-day dining neighbourhood restaurant from East London restaurant team, Barworks – a first of its kind partnership from the group.

Occupying a prime position between Shoreditch and the City, the hotel is just a short stroll from Old Street.

Heavily influenced by the work of ‘Op-Art’ pioneer Bridget Riley, the exterior of the property acts as an optical illusion, setting the tone for the creative experience even before guest arrival.

Inside the hotel, Shoreditch-based design studio Blacksheep have taken inspiration from the pioneering heritage of the area and the different perspectives that influenced it.

Geometric shapes and muted colour tones create clean and calming spaces.

Guestrooms are flooded with natural light, with many offering floor-to-ceiling city views.

Providing pops of colour, the bespoke artwork in the rooms is a play on the trademark street art posters of Shoreditch.

The spacious bathrooms feature rain showers and luxury ethical bath products made by The Soap Co. – a local brand that employs, trains and supports people with disabilities to build skills, confidence and independence.