SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXTENDS FLIGHT SCHEDULE THROUGH MARCH 5, 2025

Southwest Airlines Co. has extended its flight schedule through March 5, 2025, to allow Customers to plan and book travel well into the new year. The carrier’s full flight schedule is available at Southwest.com.

“We’re positioning ourselves as a competitive choice in longer-term travel planning by displaying a greater depth of our schedule alongside our unique flexibility,” said Ryan Green, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. “I want to thank our Teams that worked across the organization to better serve our Customers by giving them even more to love about Southwest.”

For the first time in its history, Southwest Airlines® is offering an industry-standard time horizon in its bookable flight schedule, offering 300+ days of travel as part of a strategic shift to further align with travelers’ expectations. Southwest historically has extended its booking window by 180 to 250 days.

“We’re opening up an ability for our Customers to book further into the future than ever before in our history, and now have the entire 2024/2025 holiday season in clear view,” said Brook Sorem, Vice President of Network Planning. “This is a direct answer to Rapid Rewards® Members asking for more time to plan vacations and leisure travel, and to Southwest Business Customers (Meetings and Groups planners) who plan large-scale events months in advance to coordinate hotel and air bookings. We also are addressing a growing demand for longer-term leisure travel planning into places like Hawaii and to our international destinations.”

Book travel through March 5, 2025, now at Southwest.com.

